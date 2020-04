A person stands on an overpass during a moment of silence as sirens sound throughout the country to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 21 April 2020. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israel remembered victims of the Holocaust on Tuesday with live-streamed events in a bid to bring people together amid a lockdown.

The country marked Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), commemorating the six million Jews who were murdered by the Nazis.EFE

