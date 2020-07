Seal impressions stamped on broken jars are displayed by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) after being found in an administrative storage center from the days of Kings Hezekiah and Manasseh, in Jerusalem, 22 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

An employee of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) works on uncovering an administrative storage center from the days of Kings Hezekiah and Manasseh, in Jerusalem, 22 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

An employee of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) works on uncovering an administrative storage center from the days of Kings Hezekiah and Manasseh, in Jerusalem, 22 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Employees of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) sort findings after uncovering an administrative storage center from the days of Kings Hezekiah and Manasseh, in Jerusalem, 22 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Employees of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) work on uncovering an administrative storage center from the days of Kings Hezekiah and Manasseh, in Jerusalem, 22 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Archaeologists in Israel have uncovered an “important” government storage complex dating back to 2,700 years ago, which has thrown up the remains of ceramic jar handles with Hebrew seals and pagan figurines associated with the biblical Kingdom of Judah.

The Israel Antiquities Authority said the site, located in western Jerusalem, was an “unusually large” complex built with concentric, finely cut stone walls.EFE

