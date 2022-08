Israeli soldiers of an artillery unit, build a tent as they are deployed close to the Israeli border with Gaza, southern Israel, 07 August 2022.EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli soldiers of an artillery unit close to the Israeli border with Gaza, southern Israel, 07 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Rockets are fired by fighters from Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad from the northern of the Gaza Strip as seen from the Israeli side of the border, southern Israel, 07 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The silence of rural life of Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip has been interrupted by sirens amid an escalation of tensions between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in recent days.

“We are scared to death and we want this to end,” Eduardo Polonsky, a 61-year-old farmer who lives in the Or HaNer kibbutz, one of the many Israeli agricultural communes bordering the Gaza Strip, tells Efe.

(...)