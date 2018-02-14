Israeli multinational Quantum Pacific Group reached an agreement with China's Dalian Wanda Group to acquire the latter's 17 percent stake in Atletico Madrid, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Spanish soccer club.

If the Spanish Superior Council of Sports approves the deal, the share of Quantum Pacific Group, controlled by Israeli tycoon Idan Ofer, would increase to 32 percent after purchasing a 15 percent stake in the club for 50 million euros ($61.7 million) last year.

"By mutual agreement with the majority shareholders of the club, it has been decided that Wanda's participation in Atletico de Madrid should be acquired by one of the current reference shareholders of the club, Quantum Pacific Group, which in this way renews its willingness to invest and support the club," said the statement.

The La Liga club added: "Wanda maintains its support as a sponsor of the club, which can be seen in the name of the club's stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano."

Quantum Pacific is an international group of companies with interests in the transport, energy, natural resources, and medical and automotive technology sectors.