Israeli family members at the graves of fallen Israeli soldiers at the Olive Mount military cemetery, in East Jerusalem, 14 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli soldier at the graves of fallen Israeli soldiers at the Olive Mount military cemetery, in East Jerusalem, 14 April 2021.EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli soldiers and families at the graves of fallen Israeli soldiers at the Mount Herzl military cemetery during Memorial Day in Jerusalem, 14 April 2021.EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli soldiers attend the ceremony of fallen Israeli soldiers at the Olive Mount military cemetery in East Jerusalem, 14 April 2021.EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israel came to a standstill on Wednesday as the country paid tribute to its fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.

For the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak, people were able to gather at military cemeteries to lay flowers and remember the dead, a tradition that was curtailed by health restrictions last year. EFE

jma/jt