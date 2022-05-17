Mert Akkok checks on his crippled seagulls at his farm house in Istanbul, Turkey, 06 February 2022 (issued 17 May 2022). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Mert Akkok hugs with abandoned dogs in the countryside of the city during the dog feeding event he organized with a call to his followers on his Instagram account in Istanbul, Turkey, 06 February 2022 (issued 17 May 2022). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Mert Akkok plays the saxophone to some of dogs at his farm house in Istanbul, Turkey, 12 May 2022 (issued 17 May 2022). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Mert Akkok drinks tea among his donkey and some of dogs at his farm house in Istanbul, Turkey, 12 May 2022 (issued 17 May 2022). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Mert Akkok with his blind horse at his farm house in Istanbul, Turkey, 06 February 2 2022 (issued 17 May 2022). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Mert Akkok hugs his donkey at his farm house in Istanbul, Turkey, 06 February 2022 (issued 17 May 2022). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Mert Akkok with his blind horse and a crippled seagull at his farm house in Istanbul, Turkey, 12 May 2022 (issued 17 May 2022). EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Mert Akkök, a 48-year-old businessman who shelters injured and sick animals in his Istanbul garden, has a plethora of exotic flatmates: over a dozen dogs, a horse, a donkey, 46 seagulls and three cats.

Mert started taking in stray dogs over five years ago, the businessman tells Efe while Kadife (Velvet) the donkey prods the glass of tea he is holding.

At the time Mert was living in a flat in downtown Istanbul, but the neighbors soon started to complain and he moved to a home with a garden where he now cares for almost 100 animals.

"They say there are more than a million homeless dogs, not cats, only in Istanbul," Mert says.

