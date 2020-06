An aerial picture taken by drone shows a general view of the Grand Bazaar at Ottoman era in Istanbul, Turkey 26 May 2020 (issued 27 May 2020).EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Istanbul's iconic Grand Bazaar, a 560-year-old covered market, reopened its doors on Monday after its longest closure in history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The huge complex made up of some 60 covered alleys and almost 4,000 stores offering spices, souvenirs, jewellery, ceramics and kilim rugs, had been closed since 23 March as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.