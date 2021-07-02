The first day of Covid-19 vaccination in Bolivia for those aged over 18 took place Thursday amid selfies, coordination between groups of friends and the making of plans for a return to "normality" among young people seeking to defeat the pandemic.

"I think it's super," 19-year-old Karen Sirpa said in La Paz when asked by EFE about the government's announcement Wednesday night to lower the age range of vaccination amid the risk of a fourth wave of infections.

The vaccinations at some health centers, such as the Faculty of Medicine in La Paz and the Gabriel René Moreno university in Santa Cruz, was for many an event worthy of being published on Instagram or spread by WhatsApp.

Aneliesse, 22, from Santa Cruz, the most populated city in the country and one of the most affected by the virus, told EFE that the main reason why she went to get vaccinated on the first day is because she studies medicine and it is essential to attend face-to-face classes.

Ariel Echeverría took the news with optimism in La Paz and was encouraged to join a long line under the heat of the sun since he has a basic health condition and it is a priority to get vaccinated as his family depends on him.

For Angela, 29, it is still necessary to "try to encourage the elderly to get vaccinated" because she considers it a priority to recover some of the normality lived prior to the pandemic.