Muslims living in South Korea march in a parade celebrating the birthday of the prophet Muhammad at Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 18, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Volunteers spray disinfectant along a street in the popular tourist district of Itaewon in Seoul, South Korea, May 12, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Seoul's multicultural district of Itaewon is quiet, with few passersby on the street, in Seoul, South Korea, May 16, 2020, following the latest coronavirus outbreak due to clubbers who went to Itaewon. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A view of the deserted main bar alley in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood. On May 30, 2020. The usually bustling neighborhood has been hit by a recent COVID-19 outbreak. (Released Jun 2, 2020) Seoul, South Korea. EFE-EPA/Andrés Sánchez Braun

The vibrant streets of Itaewon, Seoul's most multi-ethnic neighborhood and one of the few sanctuaries of the South Korean LGBTQ community, sport a deserted look these days after a recent outbreak of the new coronavirus, fresh addition to the series of stigmas faced by the district and its businesses.

On a bright weekend afternoon, the Buddha's Belly restaurant is occupied by just six diners despite it being the lunch hour. EFE-EPA

