Objects recovered during a course to salvage heritage in disaster zones, Rome, Italy, 29 Novemebr 2019. EFE/Álvaro Caballero

Participants tend to a wounded person during a course to salvage heritage in disaster zones, Rome, Italy, 29 Novemebr 2019. EFE/Álvaro Caballero

Participant recoverd objects during a course to salvage heritage in disaster zones, Rome, Italy, 29 Novemebr 2019. EFE/Álvaro Caballero

Italy rolls out first aid course to salvage heritage in disaster zones

A team of cultural workers is in the midst of trying to salvage a collection of priceless artworks from a police station that suffered a flood and a gas leak that caused a massive blast.

This is the fictitious scenario participants of a first aid for cultural heritage course in Rome have been tasked to resolve. EFE-EPA