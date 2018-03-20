Italy's player Patrick Cutrone (L) and his teammate Federico Chiesa attend a press conference of the Italian national soccer team held at Coverciano, in Florence, Italy, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

Italy forward Patrick Cutrone on Tuesday hailed Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in the lead-up to the friendly game between the two nations later this week.

Saying it would be an honor to play against Messi on Friday, the 20-year-old Cutrone stressed that getting called up for his national team was a dream come true.

Cutrone, who scored 15 goals with Milan this season in different competitions, hopes to make his national team debut against Argentina.

The friendly is in preparation for Argentina's trip to the 2018 World Cup this summer, which the Italian side will not be attending after it failed to qualify for the first time in 60 years.