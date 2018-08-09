Daisy Osakue of Italy advanced automatically to the women's Discus Throw final at the 2018 European Athletics Championships in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday after her throw of 58.73 meters in the first round.

The 23-year-old Italian, born to Nigerian parents, qualified for the final round despite experiencing what she called an act of racist aggression on July 30, when eggs were thrown at her face by strangers in Turin, Italy.

"A great story from the first pool of the discus qualifying. Italy's Daisy Osakue qualifies automatically for the final with her first round throw of 58.73m," the tournament announced on its Twitter account.

Following the attack, Osakue underwent an operation to be treated for a corneal ulcer and to remove a fragment of the eggshell in her eye.

"They did it on purpose," Osakue said. "They didn't want to hit me because I'm Daisy, they wanted to hit me because I am a black girl," she told local reporters outside the university ophthalmologist clinic in Turin, adding that the zone she had been walking through was a popular red light district and that she could have been mistaken for a sex worker.

"I cannot rule out a racial motivation," Osakue continued. "I do not want to be criticized for this but I think they threw that egg in my face from a car traveling at speed because I am a person of color."

Osakue underwent a medical examination early on Thursday at the hospital of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) in Rome and she was cleared for competing in Berlin.