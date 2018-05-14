Roberta Vinci of Italy reacts after loosing her women's singles first round match against Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia at the 2018 Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia in action during her women's singles first round match against Roberta Vinci of Italy at the 2018 Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Roberta Vinci of Italy greet the public after loosing her women's singles first round match against Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia at the 2018 Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Italy's Roberta Vinci, the 2015 US Open finalist, on Monday played her last professional tennis match at age 35, losing to Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia in the first round of the Italian Open, a WTA clay-court event held in Rome.

During Vinci's farewell ceremony held at Pietrangeli court following her defeat, a video of key moments from her career was shown on a large screen.

"I'm crying now but I'm happy, I'm happy for what I've accomplished," Vinci said. "I would have liked to do better but it doesn't matter that I lost."

Vinci had an opportunity to stretch her career for at least one more match, but lost 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 in her last tournament as a professional.

Over her long career, Vinci won ten singles titles, but lost her biggest singles final at the US Open to fellow Italian Flavia Pennetta.

However, Vinci had a successful doubles partnership with Sara Errani, also of Italy, earning five Grand Slam titles; French Open (2012), US Open (2012), Australian Open (2013, 2014) and Wimbledon (2014).