The UEFA on Monday named referee Gianluca Rocchi of Italy to serve as referee for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Defending champion Real Madrid is to host PSG on Wednesday.

Rocchi, born in Florence on Aug. 25, 1973, officiated the last UEFA Super Cup, where Real Madrid defeated Manchester United 2-1 in Skopje, Macedonia on Aug. 8, 2017.

He also refereed the Nov. 14 friendly match between Russia and Spain, which ended 3-3, and officiated at the 2012 London Summer Olympics and the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, among other international competitions.

In the Champions League, Rocchi has refereed previous games for Real Madrid, including their 5-2 win over Apoel in the quarterfinals of 2011/2012, a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the group stage of the 2012/2013 edition and a 0-2 defeat against Wolfsburg in the quarterfinals of the 2015/2016 campaign.

He was also in charge of one match for PSG against Schalke 04 in the group stage of the 2008/2009 UEFA Cup, in which the French side lost 3-1.

Rocchi is to be aided by Elenito di Liberatore and Mauro Tonolini as linesmen at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, as well as assistants Luca Banti and Paolo Valeri and fourth referee Alessandro Costanzo.

Daniele Orsato of Italy is to referee the first leg of the Champions League match between Porto and Liverpool in the same round on Wednesday.