A inside view of the Uffizi gallery ahead of its reopening, in Florence, Italy, 02 June 2020.EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Director of the Uffizi gallery, Eike Schmidt, explains to the press the new security provisions to welcome visitors amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Florence, Italy, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

A inside view of the Uffizi gallery ahead of its reopening, in Florence, Italy, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Director of the Uffizi gallery, Eike Schmidt, explains to the press the new security provisions to welcome visitors amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Florence, Italy, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

A inside view of the Uffizi gallery ahead of its reopening, in Florence, Italy, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

The Uffizi Gallery, the largest art collection in Italy, reopened Wednesday after an 85-day hiatus due to pandemic lockdown restrictions.

"I am confident that this rebirth is a message of hope for the whole world," the city's mayor, Dario Nardella, said during the reopening alongside other civil and religious authorities.EFE-EPA

gsm/ch/ah