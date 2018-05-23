British rider Simon Yates (L) of the Mitchelton-Scott team wears the overall leader's pink jersey as he arrives for the start of the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race over 155km from Riva del Garda to Iseo, Italy, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Italy's Elia Viviani of Quick Step won the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, a 155-kilometer (96-mile) route from Riva del Garda to Iseo.

Viviani clinched his fourth stage win of the race in 3 hours, 19 minutes and 57 seconds, and was followed by Ireland's Sam Bennett and Italy's Niccolò Bonifazio.

"If we consider only the 'sprinters', the last Italian sprinter with 4 stage wins in the same Giro had been Alessandro Patacchi in 2005 (Ravenna, Rovereto, Lissone, Milano)," the organizers pointed out on Twitter.

Briton Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) managed to cling onto his pink jersey and his overall lead in the race.

Yates has a 56-second advantage over Dutch rider Tom Doumoulin (Team Sunweb).