Italy's Elia Viviani of Quick Step won the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, a 155-kilometer (96-mile) route from Riva del Garda to Iseo.
Viviani clinched his fourth stage win of the race in 3 hours, 19 minutes and 57 seconds, and was followed by Ireland's Sam Bennett and Italy's Niccolò Bonifazio.
"If we consider only the 'sprinters', the last Italian sprinter with 4 stage wins in the same Giro had been Alessandro Patacchi in 2005 (Ravenna, Rovereto, Lissone, Milano)," the organizers pointed out on Twitter.
Briton Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) managed to cling onto his pink jersey and his overall lead in the race.
Yates has a 56-second advantage over Dutch rider Tom Doumoulin (Team Sunweb).