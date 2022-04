A view of Italian sculptor Jago's Veiled Son on show in the Bonaparte Palace in Roma, Italy 25 April 2022. EFE/Gonzalo Sánchez

A view of Italian sculptor Jago's bust of Pope Benedict XVI on show in the Bonaparte Palace in Roma, Italy 25 April 2022. EFE/Gonzalo Sánchez

Jago: viral sculptor on mission to rediscover art of contemplation

Before becoming a viral phenomenon, hyper-realist sculptor Jago carved river stones to produce his pieces, which have now taken social media by storm.

Jago, alias Jacopo Cardillo (Frosinone, 1987), is often compared to Michelangelo due to his take on classical sculpture.

His pieces carved in marble analyze life in all its facets, and his techniques create detailed and precise representations of the human body and mundane objects.

(...)