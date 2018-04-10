Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (L) puts up a shot past the New York Knicks defense in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, 09 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James sets up a play for his team against the New York Knicks in the NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, 09 April 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue (L) talks to Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (R) in the second half of their game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, 09 April 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (L) dunks the ball past a defending New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (R) in the 2nd half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 09 April 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (L) puts up a shot past the New York Knicks defense in the 2nd half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, 09 April 2018.

Star forward LeBron James, with a double-double of 26 points and 11 assists, led the Cleveland Cavaliers to defeat the New York Knicks 109-123 away at Madison Square Garden, as the Cavs reached 50 wins and became champion of the Central Division.

Power forward Kevin Love was the top scorer of the Cavaliers with 28 points, while shooting guard JR Smith and point guard Jordan Clarkson scored 16 points each.

This marks the ninth consecutive victory for the Cavaliers in its visits to Madison Square Garden.

Point guard Jose Manuel Calderon, who just made a comeback from his left-leg injury, played 20 minutes as reserve for the Cavaliers and contributed three points after scoring 1-of-4 field shots.

With one more game left to complete the regular season, the Cavaliers (50-31) are ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference, half a game behind the Philadelphia 76ers (50-30).

The Cleveland team managed to achieve 50 wins in the regular season for the fourth time since James returned to the Cavaliers, a record that the team have achieved 11 times in its history.

Forward Michael Beasley scored 20 points as the Knicks' attacking leader (28-53), who played the final game of the season at Madison Square Garden and are now out of the finals.

New York's Rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina achieved his best score as a pro in the match with 17 points while shooting guard Courtney Lee scored the same.

The absence of shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., due to ankle injury and center Enes Kanter, wrist injury, also left an impact on the performance of the Knicks.

Kanter thus could not argue with James, who wore sneakers on which he wrote "I'm" on the left side and "King" on the right, in response to the European player's comment in the previous match when Kanter refused to recognize the Cavaliers' star as the "King" in Madison Square Garden.

James said he felt complete every time he played at Madison Square Garden and did not want to reveal whether or not he would play in the last game of the league.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, who has just recovered from health problems that forced him to take a short leave from the team, was also unsure of whether James will play in a match against the Sacramento Kings in Cleveland.

