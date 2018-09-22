Bayern's Thiago Alcantara (l.) in action against Schalke's Breel Embolo (r.) during the German Bundesliga soccer match that ended in a 2-0 win for Bayern over Schalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on September 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Friedemann Vogel

Bayern players (l. to r.) Mats Hummels, James Rodriguez and Thomas Mueller celebrate after the German Bundesliga soccer match that ended in a 2-0 win for Bayern over Schalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on September 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Friedemann Vogel

Schalke's Franco di Santo (c.) in action against Bayern's Joshua Kimmich (r.) during the German Bundesliga soccer match that ended in a 2-0 win for Bayern over Schalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on September 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Friedemann Vogel

The Colombian James Rodriguez scored Saturday the first goal for Bayern and provoked the penalty that led to the second, scored by Robert Lewandowski, in a 2-0 home stadium victory over Schalke that put the Bavarians on top of the Bundesliga.

Coach Niko Kovac showed once more how much he believes in rotating his players and made four changes in the starting lineup from the one that downed home-team Benfica in the Champions League.

Niklas Sule, Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara - who missed the Lisbon match due to a foot problem - and Thomas Mueller were starters in place of Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez, Renato Sanchez and Arjen Robben.

James was first on the scoreboard at minute 8 with a header that turned a right-side corner kick by Joshua Kimmich into a goal. This was no less than the fourth Bayern corner kick early in the game, which gives some idea of the pressure Schalke was under.

Bayern came close to a second score at minute 21 with a shot by David Alaba that Schalke keeper Ralph Fahrmann deflected, then at minute 24 when Fahrmann won a close contest for the ball with James inside the box, and yet again at minute 29 when a shot by Alaba hit the crossbar.

But despite the pressure, by the last part of the first half Schalke's defense had toughened and slowed Bayern's maneuvers, though without much improvement in its offense.

In the second half Bayern slightly outpaced its rival, and at minute 63 the Colombian player was knocked down inside the box by the Austrian Alexander Schopf, after which Lewandowski converted the penalty kick into the final score of the game that ended with a 2-0 victory of Bayern over Schalke.