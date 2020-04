A Jamie Cooper handout image of the artist in his Melbourne studio in Australia, 11 April 2020. EFE/Jamie Cooper/ HANDOUTJAMIECOOPER

Former Australian footballer Jamie Cooper has gained international acclaim for his paintings that see some of soccer’s great teams and stars mingle in creations he has dubbed a labour of love.

In conversation with Efe the artist mused on his back-catalogue and said the most difficult faces to paint were Cristiano Ronaldo and Billy Shankly.