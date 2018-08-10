Josh Nicholson of Australia (R) reacts following the Gold Medal match between Australia and Japan during the GIO 2018 International Wheelchair Rugby Federation World Championships at the Quaycentre in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Members of the Australian (L), Japanese (C), and the United States (R) teams celebrate during the medal ceremony following the Gold Medal match against Australia at the GIO 2018 International Wheelchair Rugby Federation World Championships at the Quaycentre in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Japan players celebrate after winning the Gold Medal match between Australia and Japan during the GIO 2018 International Wheelchair Rugby Federation World Championships at the Quaycentre in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Masayuki Haga (L) and Daisuke Ikezaki (R) of Japan celebrate at full time of the Gold Medal match between Australia and Japan during the GIO 2018 International Wheelchair Rugby Federation World Championships at the Quaycentre in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Japan upset the reigning champions Australian Steelers 62-61 to win gold at the GIO IWRF Wheelchair Rugby World Championship at the Sydney Olympic Park on Friday.

The Australians were up ahead by a point (15-14) against Japan during the first period of the game.

By half time Japan was ahead by 4 points, while by the third period it had pulled ahead by 1 point to race to a thrilling finish.

"Not quite the result we were hoping for, but the Australian Steelers have done us so proud. Congratulations on your silver boys, enjoy it," the Australian Paralympic team tweeted after the closely-fought match.

The Steelers had gone undefeated through the Preliminary and Crossover rounds, beating Great Britain 59-57 on Thursday in the semi-final.

On the same day, Japan had defeated the United States, world No.2 and four-time champions, to make it to the finals of the championship against the Steelers.

"They (Japan) are going to come out with everything on the line and so will we," Australia's Chris Bond had said in a statement before the final game.

"We really want this win. We try to lift at major events and this is a major event," Japan's Masayuki Haga had said.

"This is the first time for us in the final of a major tournament. I'm really excited," he had added.

The US had earlier defeated Great Britain 47-36 to win the bronze at the tournament.