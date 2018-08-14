Japanese Seiya Fukuhara in action, during a match for Group B of the FIFA U-15 World Cup played between the Dominican Republic and Japan, at the Rico Cedeno Stadium, in Chitre, Panama, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Adael Alexander Amador (L) of the Dominican Republic attempts to tag out Keiichi Kimoto (R) of Japan during the WBSC U-15 World Cup Group B baseball game between Japan and the Dominican Republic, at the Rico Cedeno Stadium in Chitre, Panama, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Team Japan celebrate their victory at the conclusion of the WBSC U-15 World Cup Group B baseball game between Japan and the Dominican Republic, at the Rico Cedeno Stadium in Chitre, Panama, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Japan advanced to the Super Round of the U-15 Baseball World Cup after beating Dominican Republic 13-7 at the Rico Cedeno Stadium in Chitre on Monday.

The Japanese team scored two runs in the first innings, four in the second, three in the third and sealed the win with four more in the seventh.

Meanwhile, Dominican Republic responded with four runs at the bottom of the first innings and another three in the fourth.

With this win, Japan became the second Group B team to qualify for the Super Round after it won three of the four games it had played in the championship.

On Tuesday, Dominican Republic would play against the Netherlands and the winner of that game would advance to the next round, while Japan would be facing off with South Africa.

The last round of group matches would be held Tuesday, before the elimination rounds begin on Thursday.