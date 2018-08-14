Japan advanced to the Super Round of the U-15 Baseball World Cup after beating Dominican Republic 13-7 at the Rico Cedeno Stadium in Chitre on Monday.
The Japanese team scored two runs in the first innings, four in the second, three in the third and sealed the win with four more in the seventh.
Meanwhile, Dominican Republic responded with four runs at the bottom of the first innings and another three in the fourth.
With this win, Japan became the second Group B team to qualify for the Super Round after it won three of the four games it had played in the championship.
On Tuesday, Dominican Republic would play against the Netherlands and the winner of that game would advance to the next round, while Japan would be facing off with South Africa.
The last round of group matches would be held Tuesday, before the elimination rounds begin on Thursday.