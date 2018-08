Japan women's team players pose with their gold medals on the podium after winning their women's softball grand final against Taiwan at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Team Taiwan waves to crowd after winning against China at the softball women's semi-final at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Yukiko Ueno (C) of Japan pitches during the women's softball grand finals against Taiwan at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Team Japan juvilates during the women's softball grand finals against Taiwan at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Japan defeated Taiwan 7-0 in the women's softball grand final at the 2018 Asian Games on Friday to clinch its fifth consecutive title.

Taiwan made it to the grand final after beating China 5-4 earlier on Friday.

China, which won the bronze, lost 0-5 to Japan in the semi-final game on Thursday.

On the medal table, Japan sits behind leader China with 94, including 27 golds, 29 silvers and 38 bronzes.