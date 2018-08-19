Malaysia's Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong (top) in action against Japan's Kamura Takeshi and Sonoda Keigo (bottom) during their badminton men's doubles match at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Japan's Momota Kento in action against Malaysia's Liew Daren (not pictured) during men's badminton singles match at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in action against Japan's Nishimoto Kenta (not pictured) during men's badminton singles match at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Japan defeated Malaysia 0-3 in the first round of the men's badminton team competition in the Indonesian Asian Games at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Sunday.

World No. 27 Liew Daren from Malaysia lost 13-21, 14-21 to reigning world champion Kento Momota of Japan in the opening singles.

World No. 10 Kenta Nishimoto defeated debutant Lee Zii Jia 21-18, 21-17 in the second singles, while Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong conceded their match 18-21, 18-21 to world runners-up Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.