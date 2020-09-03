Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik touches up a sand sculpture of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe which he has created to wish and pray for his speedy recovery at the Puri Beach, about 65 kilometers from Bhubaneswar, India, 29 August 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

The resignation of Shinzo Abe as Prime Minister of Japan and his almost certain replacement by Yoshihide Suga opens up questions about what direction the Japanese economy will take and if the "Abenomics" will become "Suganomics," or will be more of the same.

Suga, 71, until now the right-hand man of Abe and his chief of staff, looms as the most likely figure for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to appoint him as new leader on Sep. 14 and for the Diet (Parliament) to ratify it days later.EFE-EPA

ag/lds