Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko dance during an event celebrating the 60th anniversary of the International Ladies Benevolent Society in Tokyo, Japan, April 2013. EPA/JIJI PRESS

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako wave to well-wishers during their wedding parade in Tokyo, Japan, 09 June 1993. EPA/JIJI PRESS

Prince Naruhito, the current Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito, poses for photographs on the summit of Mt. Kitadake in Yamanashi, Japan, August 1987. EPA/JIJI PRESS

Japan's Crown Prince Akihito (L), the current Japanese Emperor, and Crown Princess Michiko in traditional ceremonial attire pose after the 'Kekkon-no-Gi', wedding ceremony, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, 10 April 1959. EPA/IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD AGENCY

Japan's Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko, the current Japanese Emperor and Empress, smile to well-wishers on the coach during a parade after their royal wedding in Tokyo, Japan, 10 April 1959. EPA/IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD AGENCY

Japan's former Emperor Hirohito (C) poses for photographs with family members, including the current Japanese Emperor Akihito (front, 2-R) standing next to him at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, October 1939. EPA/IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD AGENCY

Japan's Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers through bullet-proof glass from a balcony during his New Year's public appearance at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, Japan, 02 January 2019. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Akihito (C), the current Japanese Emperor, pictured as a child, visits the Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, June 1938. EPA/IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD AGENCY

Japan is getting ready to usher in a new era with the abdication of its 85-year-old Emperor Akihito at the end of the month.

Akihito's stepping down will bring his 30 years of reign, an era known as "Heisei," to an end.

Crown Prince Naruhito, Akihito's 59-year-old son, will take over the reins on May 1, which will mark the beginning of a new era known as "Reiwa."

This Photo Set was compiled by epa-efe to mark the occasion.