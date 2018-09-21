Japan's Ute Abe won the gold medal in the women's -52kg event here Friday at the World Judo Championships before watching her brother prevail in the men's -66kg.
The 18-year-old Ute, last year's world juniors champion, had to defeat countrywoman and title-holder Ai Shishime in the final.
Erika Miranda of Brazil and France's Amandine Buchard took the two bronze medals.
Hifumi Abe, 21, then successfully defended his men's -66kg title, besting Kazakhstan's Yerlan Serikzhanov in the final. South Korea's Baul An and Ukraine's Georgii Zantaraia took home the bronze medals
Japan has won gold in three out of four categories so far at the event Azerbaijan's capital.