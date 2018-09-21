Hifumi Abe (blue) of Japan in action against Yerlan Serikzhanov (white) of Kazakhstan during the men's -66kg category final bout of the Judo World Championships 2018 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21 2018. EPA-EFE/Zurab Kurtsikidze

Uta Abe (white) of Japan in action against her compatriot Ai Shishime (blue) during their women's -52kg category final bout of the Judo World Championships 2018 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21 2018. EPA-EFE/Zurab Kurtsikidze

Hifumi Abe (2-L) of Japan poses with his men's -66kg category gold medal atop of the podium, alongside runner-up Yerlan Serikzhanov (L) of Kazakhstan, as well as third-placed An Baul (2-R) of South Korea and Georgii Zantaraia (R) of Ukraine, at the Judo World Championships 2018 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21 2018. EPA-EFE/Zurab Kurtsikidze

Uta Abe (2-L) of Japan poses with her women's -52kg category gold medal atop of the podium, alongside her compatriot and runner-up Ai Shishime (L), as well as third-placed Erika Miranda (2-R) of Brazil and Amandine Buchard (R) of France, at the Judo World Championships 2018 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21 2018. EPA-EFE/Zurab Kurtsikidze

Japan's Ute Abe won the gold medal in the women's -52kg event here Friday at the World Judo Championships before watching her brother prevail in the men's -66kg.

The 18-year-old Ute, last year's world juniors champion, had to defeat countrywoman and title-holder Ai Shishime in the final.

Erika Miranda of Brazil and France's Amandine Buchard took the two bronze medals.

Hifumi Abe, 21, then successfully defended his men's -66kg title, besting Kazakhstan's Yerlan Serikzhanov in the final. South Korea's Baul An and Ukraine's Georgii Zantaraia took home the bronze medals

Japan has won gold in three out of four categories so far at the event Azerbaijan's capital.