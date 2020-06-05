Visitors look at a digital artwork by Japanese creative group teamLab presented at the 'teamLab Planets Tokyo' in Tokyo, Japan, 05 June 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's immersive digital art collective teamLab has decided to reopen the doors of its two museums in Tokyo after the country lifted its health emergency due to the Covid-19 crisis, the company announced Friday.

The visitors, who are usually invited in these museums to get involved and intervene in the works of art, must now do so with adequate security measures – wearing masks, using hand sanitizers, and keeping social distance, among other things, according to a statement by the art collective.EFE-EPA

