Rikako Ikee of Japan reacts after winning the gold medal in the Women's 50m Freestyle swimming final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Gold medalist Rikako Ikee of Japan celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony of the Women's 50m Freestyle swimming final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Gold medallist Rikako Ikee of Japan (C), silver medallist China's Xiang Liu (L) and bronze medallist China's Qingfeng Wu (R) stand during the medal ceremony of the Women's 50m Freestyle swimming final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Japan's Rikako Ikee won her sixth swimming gold at the 2018 Asian Games Friday after winning the women's 50m freestyle.

Ikee clocked 24.53 seconds, an Asian Games record, while China's Liu Xiang, with 24.60s, and Wu Qingfeng, with 24.87s, trailed her to claim the silver and bronze medals.

The 18-year-old - poised to be the star at Tokyo Olympics 2020 - had already won gold in the 50m and 100m butterfly events, the 100m freestyle, the 4x100m freestyle and the 4x100m medley during the week. She has also claimed two silver medals at the Games.

With a total of 100 medals, including 29 gold, 29 silvers and 42 bronzes, Japan is currently second in the medal table behind China's 134.