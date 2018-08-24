Gold medallist Japan's Yasuhiro Koseki (C), silver medallist China's Zibei Yan (R) and bronze medallist Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Balandin (L) celebrate during the medal ceremony of the Men's 50m breaststroke swimming final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Yasuhiro Koseki (C) of Japan reacts after winning the gold medal in the Men's 50m breaststroke swimming final at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan is on his way to win the gold medal in the Men's 50m breaststroke swimming finalat the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Japan's Yasuhiro Koseki won the men's 50m breaststroke Friday evening at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Koseki posted a time of 27.07 seconds, ahead of China's Yan Zibei 27.25 in second, and Dmitriy Balandin from Kazakhstan's third best 27.46.

Koseki, who is the first Japanese swimmer to win the 50m breaststroke at the Asian Games, had already won gold medals this week in the 100m and 200m breast.

With 100 medals, including 29 golds, Japan remains in second place behind China in the total medal tally at the 2018 Asian Games.