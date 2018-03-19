Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with her trophy after defeating Daria Kasatkina of Russia in their BNP Paribas Open women's final in Indian Wells, California, on March 18, 2018. EFE/EPA/PAUL BUCK

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after winning a point against Daria Kasatkina of Russia during the BNP Paribas Open final in Indian Wells, California, on March 18, 2018. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Naomi Osaka of Japan (C) shares a laugh during speech accepting the finals trophy as Daria Kasatkina of Russia (L) and tournament director Tommy Haas (R) look on during the BNP Paribas Open Finals ceremony in Indian Wells, California, on March 18, 2018. Osaka defeated Kasatkina to win the tournament. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Japan's Naomi Osaka secured the most important title of her tennis career on Sunday, soundly defeating Russia's Daria Kasatkina 6-3 and 6-2 in just 71 minutes at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells, California.

Osaka is the first Japanese woman in history to take home the California desert title. Only Naoko Sawamatsu (1995) and Kimiko Date (1996) had managed to get as far as the semifinals on earlier occasions.

The clash began with an exchange of service breaks, but later - once the initial nerves were out of the way, the 20-year-old Japanese player engineered another break in the eighth game at 5-3 to take the first set with a great reverse cross shot.

Osaka maintained her intensity during the second set and once again broke her rival's service twice, putting on a tennis clinic and showcasing a style replete with both class and power.

This was the first time that two under-21 players had battled for the Indian Wells women's title since Serena Williams defeated Kim Clijsters in 2001.

Before this tourney, Osaka - who knocked off Maria Sharapova, Agnieszka Radwanska, Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep in earlier play before toppling Kasatkina - had won $1.5 million in her tennis career, but she almost doubled that amount on Sunday with her triumph.