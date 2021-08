A Japanese toy company has designed a doll with artificial intelligence to help tackle loneliness among older people isolated by the coronavirus pandemic. EFE/ © TOMY/ Takara Tomy?

A Japanese toy company has designed a doll with artificial intelligence to help tackle loneliness among older people isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Takara Tomy toy company, which unveiled the new toy Wednesday, said inspiration for the doll came during the pandemic amid an increased demand for interactive products specifically designed for older people.EFE

mra-yk/mp/jt