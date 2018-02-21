Team Japan of Shane Williamson, Seitaro Ichinohe and Ryosuke Tsuchiya compete in the Men's Speed Skating Team Pursuit Final C competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 21 February 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Team The Netherlands of Ireen Wust (front), Marrit Leenstra (L) and Antoinette de Jong (back) race to a second place and silver medal in the Women's Speed Skating Team Pursuit Final A against Japan at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 21 February 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Team Japan of Miho Takagi, Ayano Sato, Nana Takagi jubilate their gold medal in the Women's Speed Skating Team Pursuit Final A against The Netherlands at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 21 February 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's ladies' pursuit speed skating team on Wednesday clinched the gold by beating the Netherlands and set a new Olympic record at the Winter games in PyeongChang.

The team, made up of Miho Takagi, Ayano Sato and Nana Takagi completed the event with a time of 2:53.89, beating the 10-year-old Dutch Olympic record of 2:55.61.

Wednesday's win marked Miho Takagi's third medal of the games in South Korea; adding to the silver and bronze she claimed in the 1,500-meter and 1,000-m speed skating events, respectively.

The Dutch team, made up of Marrit Leenstra, Ireen Wust and Antoinette De Jong took the silver.

Having beaten Canada in the Final B, the team from the United States, comprising Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe and Mia Manganello, claimed the bronze.