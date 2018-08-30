Wang Qin of China celebrates after crossing the finish line during the Men's 50km Walk at 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Hyunmyeong Joo of South Korea celebrates after crossing the finish line during the Men's 50km Walk at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2018.

(L-R) Satoshi Maruo of Japan, Hayato Katsuki of Japan and Hendro Hendro of Indonesia compete in the Men's 50km Walk event at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2018.

Hayato Katsuki of Japan celebrates after winning the Men's 50km Walk at 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2018.

Japanese athlete Hayato Katsuki took gold in the men's 50km (31 miles) walk on Thursday at the 2018 Asian Games.

Katsuki finished first in 4:03:30, with Qin Wang from China taking the silver in 4:06:48, and South Korea's Hyunmyeong Joo winning the bronze in 4:10:21.

Japan's Maruo Satoshi, who was a favorite to win the race, could not sustain his early pace and fell back in the final 10km, finishing fourth in 4:14:13.

Katsuki had picked up the lead at 45km after trailing during the initial stages of the race.

The athletes pounded the streets in the Indonesian capital, battling heat, humidity and air pollution.

Two athletes were disqualified for illegal steps, while one retired from the race.

With 53 golds, 47 silvers and 64 bronzes, Japan is currently in second position, behind China, at the Asian Games in Jakarta.