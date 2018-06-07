Spanish new Prime Mininister, Pedro Sanchez (L), gives the Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Merit in Sports to Spain's midfielder Andres Iniesta (R) during a training session at Las Rozas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Jun. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAVIER LIZON

The Japanese league is hoping to attract more international soccer stars and increase revenue from broadcast rights, after former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta was signed by Vissel Kobe, said Chairman Mitsuru Murai on Thursday.

Murai, at a press conference Thursday, said Iniesta's initiation in the J. League would help to promote the league worldwide.

The former FC Barcelona star's initiation in the J. League has generated enormous expectations in the country that the quality of the league will improve.

According to Murai, the legendary Spanish international midfielder's initiation in the J. League is aimed at improving their base, and boost financing and media coverage of the clubs.

Murai added the J. League was not competing with the Chinese Super League in terms of economic power, but that the aim was to promote the league's strength, its economic transparency and its unique character.

In 2017, the J.League posted a total income of $240 million, which is twice that of 2016 and came mostly from the sale of domestic television rights.

Last year, the league also signed a strategic collaboration agreement with the Spanish La Liga aimed at fostering ties between clubs in both countries, focusing on technical cooperation and training of young players.