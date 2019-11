Visitors in front of a scale model of the Hayabusa 2 satelite at the booth of the German Center for Aerospace (DLR) at the International Astronautical Congress IAC in Bremen, northern Germany, Oct. 1, 2018 EPA-EFE FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Japanese probe travels back to Earth with samples of distant asteroid

Japanese probe Hayabusa2 began its journey back to Earth after collecting samples of a distant asteroid, marking an unprecedented achievement in space exploration, the country’s aerospace agency announced Wednesday.

The probe began maneuvers to leave asteroid Ryugu’s orbit and return to Earth, a distance of 700 million kilometers that would take one year to cover, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) tweeted.