Traditional Japanese soy sauce, an essential accompaniment to sushi, is no longer dependent on the dish, or at least Kikkoman — the biggest producer of the product worldwide — would like to think so.

"I have heard that some people enjoy soy sauce with ice cream, cheese or chocolate. It is important that every place in the world finds a way of adapting it to their traditional cuisine," Kikkoman president and CEO Noriaki Horikiri said in a recent interaction with journalists. EFE-EPA