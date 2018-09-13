Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka holds the US Open Women Singles Championship trophy at the Observation Deck at Rockefeller Center in New York, New York, USA, Sep 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALBA VIGARAY

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka was named the brand ambassador of carmaker Nissan on Thursday in an event held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, during a rare appearance by the US Open champion in her native country.

The 20-year-old created history on Sep. 8, when she became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title by beating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 in the US Open final.

"This week has been a dream come to life, and I'm so honored to represent Japan and Nissan on the world stage," Osaka said at the event, according to a Nissan press release.

The World No. 7 said that she was drawn to partner with Nissan due to its "strong Japanese DNA and global competitive spirit."

"The brand is always challenging expectations, and I look forward to bringing its vision for driving excitement to new audiences around the world," she added.

Born to a Japanese mother and a Haitian-American father, Osaka moved to the United States at the age of 3 but competes under the Japanese flag.

Nissan Motors vice-president Asako Hoshino praised Osaka's "grit and grace" and said she was not afraid of taking on the best tennis players of our times.

Osaka's appointment as the brand ambassador was unveiled hours after her arrival at Tokyo's Haneda airport, where she was welcomed by dozens of fans.

The player held a packed press conference before the Nissan event and thanked fans for the support and talked about her feelings after beating her childhood idol Williams in a match which has been mired in controversy due to the accusations Williams made against the umpire.

Osaka is set to participate in the Toray Pan Pacific Open tournament, which will be held in Tokyo between Sep. 17-23.