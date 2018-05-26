Ratchanok Intanon (R) of Thailand in action against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan during their opening singles match in the final of badminton's Uber Cup competition in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 26, 2018 EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in action against Nitchaon Jindapol of Thailand during their badminton match in the final of the 2018 Uber Cup in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 26, 2018 EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in action against Nitchaon Jindapol of Thailand during their singles match in the final of the Uber Cup, badminton's premier women's international team competition, on May 26, 2018, in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Members of the Japanese team celebrate winning the 2018 Uber Cup title in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Japan put on a dominant display in Saturday's final of the Uber Cup, badminton's premier international women's team competition, routing host Thailand 3-0.

Japan's top singles player, world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi, set the tone at IMPACT Arena in Bangkok with a convincing 21-15, 21-19 win over 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon in the opening match.

Yamaguchi trailed 14-11 in the opening game but proceeded to reel off 10 of the next 11 points, using a wide variety of attacking shots in seizing the initiative in the match and quieting the home crowd.

The second game was tied at 19-19 but the Japanese player earned a match point with a smash from point-blank range and then finished off the victory when she lofted a clear out of the reach of the net-hugging Thai player.

That was a big loss because Intanon, world No. 4 in women's singles, has the highest ranking of any Thai singles or doubles player.

Japan's second-ranked doubles team of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota then secured a 21-18, 21-12 win over the eighth-ranked Thai pairing of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

The Thai team got off to a strong start to grab a 16-13 lead in the first game.

But the Japanese duo was too solid the rest of the way, with the gap in the respective teams' defensive skills growing more apparent as the match wore on.

The situation was bleak for Thailand after those two losses, as reigning women's singles world champion Nozomi Okuhara and reigning Olympic women's doubles gold medalists Ayaka Takahashi and Misaki Matsutomo were waiting in Game 3 and Game 4, respectively.

No fourth game was necessary though because Okuhara routed Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 21-12, 21-9 to bring the anticlimactic final to a close and clinch Japan's first Uber Cup title since 1981.

Thailand came into the final as the underdog but figured to be much more competitive after stunning China, winner of nine of the previous 10 Uber Cups, 3-2 in Friday's semi-finals.

The Japanese men will now be the underdog against China in Sunday's final of the Thomas Cup, the men's event at the 2018 Thomas & Uber Cup.

China is looking to win its 10th title and get back in the winner's circle after failing to reach the final in both 2014 and 2016.

The Thomas and Uber Cup tournaments, which are held in even-numbered years, are two of badminton's three most prestigious international team events along with the mixed Sudirman Cup, which is played in odd-numbered years.