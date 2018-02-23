Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay in action against Nicolas Jarry of Chile during their Rio de Janeiro Tennis Open Match 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Nicolas Jarry of Chile in action against Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay during their Rio de Janeiro Tennis Open Match 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Chile's Nicolas Jarry defeated seventh-seeded Pablo Cuevas 7-5, 6-3 on Friday at the Rio Open to secure his first-ever berth in an ATP World Tour semi-final.

The world No. 94, who is certain to climb to a new career-high ranking on Monday, broke the Uruguayan's serve once each set to take the match in one hour and 23 minutes.

The first set was tightly contested, with Cuevas holding serve more easily than his opponent in the early going but failing to convert three break-point opportunities in the fifth game and one more in the ninth game.

But the 22-year-old Jarry, after hardly making an impression on Cuevas' first five service games, struck the first blow of the match by securing a break to end the first set.

In the second set, the 1.98-meter (6-foot-6) Chilean faced less trouble on his own service games and then earned a crucial service break in the eighth game when Cuevas made a pair of unforced errors on the final two points.

The unseeded Chilean showed some nerves when trying to close out the match, falling behind 0-30 with a couple of errors. But Cuevas failed to put his next three returns in play, and the match ended one point later when the underdog followed up a big serve out wide with an overhead winner.

For the match, the big-hitting Chilean committed 31 unforced errors to Cuevas' 15 but made up for that discrepancy by producing 21 winners to his opponent's seven.

Jarry is finally making his move on the ATP Tour after a series of injuries caused his ranking to spiral downward between mid-2015 and mid-2016.

He nearly reached an ATP Tour semi-final earlier this month in Quito but fell in three close sets to Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

Next up for the Chilean on Saturday will be the winner of a quarter-final match pitting sixth-seeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman against Frenchman Gael Monfils.