Chilean tennis player Nicolas Jarry celebrates after winning over the Ecuadorian Ivan Endara during the Davis Cup Americas Zone Group I action, in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Mario Ruiz

Chilean tennis player Nicolas Jarry returns the ball to Ecuadorian Ivan Endara, during the Davis Cup Americas Zone Group I action, in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Mario Ruiz

Nicolas Jarry has given Chile a 1-0 lead over Ecuador in Davis Cup Americas Zone Group I action with a 6-2, 6-3 victory Friday over Ivan Endara.

The 1.98-meter (6-foot-6) Jarry used his big serve to full effect in the easy win, which he clinched in just over one hour at Court Central Anita Lizana, an outdoor clay court in Santiago.

The 95th-ranked Jarry smacked 10 aces, won a whopping 94 percent of his first-serve points and did not face a single break point against his 597th-ranked opponent.

Endara, by contrast, won just 56 percent of his first-serve points and was broken on three occasions.

The tie is being played under a new Davis Cup format for Zone Groups I and II in which matches are two out of three sets (as opposed to three out of five) and the reverse singles contests are played on Saturday after the doubles, rather than on Sunday.

That change makes this Chile-Ecuador Americas Zone Group I first-round tie a two-day event.

In Friday's second rubber, 405th-ranked Chilean Gonzalo Lama will take on 281st-ranked Ecuadorian Roberto Quiroz.

The winner of this first-round match-up will square off in April against 2016 Davis Cup champion Argentina, which went from king of the World Group to a spot in the Americas Zone due to losses to Italy and Kazakhstan last season.