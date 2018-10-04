Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Malek Jaziri of Tunisia during their men's singles second-round match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Roman Pilipey

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Malek Jaziri of Tunisia during their men's singles second-round match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Roman Pilipey

Malek Jaziri of Tunisia reacts during his men's singles second round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Roman Pilipey

Malek Jaziri of Tunisia celebrates after defeating second-seeded German Alexander Zverev in the second round of the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Roman Pilipey

Veteran Tunisian Malek Jaziri upset second-seeded German Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-4 Thursday in the second round of the China Open, a hard-court ATP Tour event.

Zverev's defeat was the biggest of a series of surprises on the fourth day of main-draw action in Beijing.

The 34-year-old Jaziri saved seven of the eight break points he faced in the first set and broke the world No. 5's serve on one occasion to force a tiebreaker, which he went on to win.

Zverev seemed to have seized full control of the match in the second set, when he broke the Tunisian's serve twice and did not face a single break point on his own service games.

But Jaziri's superior play on big points proved to be the difference, as he converted both break points he created to win the third set and wrap up victory in two hours and 33 minutes.

Next up for Jaziri in the quarter-finals will be Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili, who defeated Spaniard Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

Fourth-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini advanced to the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory Thursday over Russian world No. 68 Andrey Rublev.

But fellow Italian Marco Cecchinato, the No. 8 seed, fell to 45th-ranked Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-2.

Several top-ranked women's players were eliminated in third-round action Thursday at the China Open: third-seeded German Angelique Kerber, fourth-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, seventh-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova and 11th-seeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens.