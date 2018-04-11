Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell signs autographs before an NBA game against the Golden State Warriors, at the Energy Solutions Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio is introduced before a NBA game against the Golden State Warriors, at the Energy Solutions Aren, in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) drives to the basket past Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during their NBA game at the Energy Solutions Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio lays on the court to rest his back during their NBA game at the Energy Solutions Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) lays the ball in past Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during their NBA game at the Energy Solutions Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) drives past Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook (4) during their NBA game at the Energy Solutions Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Utah Jazz continued its winning streak on Tuesday and routed reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors 119-79 during their NBA game at the Energy Solutions Arena in Salt Lake City.

With 22 points, including four three-pointers from five attempts, rookie shooting guard Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz attack as six of their players scored in double digits.

Mitchell recorded his 186 three-pointer of the season, breaking the record for the most number of three-pointers by a rookie in a season set by Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Derrick Favors posted 16 points and nine rebounds, Jonas Jerebko contributed 14 points, and Rudy Gobert and Ricky Rubio scored 13 each.

For the Warriors, who lost to Jazz for the third time this season, shooting guard Klay Thompson posted 23 points, and small forward Kevin Durant scored 13 points .

Despite what was their worst defeat of the season, the Warriors, with a 58-24 record, are positioned second in the Western Conference.