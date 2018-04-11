Utah Jazz continued its winning streak on Tuesday and routed reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors 119-79 during their NBA game at the Energy Solutions Arena in Salt Lake City.
With 22 points, including four three-pointers from five attempts, rookie shooting guard Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz attack as six of their players scored in double digits.
Mitchell recorded his 186 three-pointer of the season, breaking the record for the most number of three-pointers by a rookie in a season set by Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.
Derrick Favors posted 16 points and nine rebounds, Jonas Jerebko contributed 14 points, and Rudy Gobert and Ricky Rubio scored 13 each.
For the Warriors, who lost to Jazz for the third time this season, shooting guard Klay Thompson posted 23 points, and small forward Kevin Durant scored 13 points .
Despite what was their worst defeat of the season, the Warriors, with a 58-24 record, are positioned second in the Western Conference.