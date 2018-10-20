Ricky Rubio (right) of the Utah Jazz falls to the ground as the Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant drives to the basket during an NBA game on Oct. 19, 2018, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. EPA-EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks a shot by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during an NBA game at Vivint Smart Home Arean in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 19 October 2018. EPA-EFE/George Frey

Golden State Warriors forward Jonas Jerekbo (C) is congratulated by his teammates after his game winning tip-in during an NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 19 October 2018. EPA-EFE/George Frey

Reserve big man Jonas Jerebko scored on a tip-in with 0.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Golden State Warriors a 124-123 victory over the Utah Jazz in early-season NBA action.

Superstar forward Kevin Durant got a good look on the play before misfiring on a jump shot, but Jerebko's tip-in managed to go in after bouncing off the rim a couple of times.

The Swede, who played last season for the Jazz, was the unlikely hero of Friday night's game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

The Warriors (2-0) got off to a terrible start defensively, unable to stop the Jazz's outside shooting and going into halftime down 81-69.

But Durant and superstar point guard Stephen Curry led a second-half comeback by the two-time defending-champion Warriors.

Durant finished with 38 points, while Curry was 5-of-9 from 3-point range and ended the contest with 31 points.

Joe Ingles was the surprise leading scorer for the Jazz (1-1), finishing with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field.