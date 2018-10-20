Reserve big man Jonas Jerebko scored on a tip-in with 0.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Golden State Warriors a 124-123 victory over the Utah Jazz in early-season NBA action.
Superstar forward Kevin Durant got a good look on the play before misfiring on a jump shot, but Jerebko's tip-in managed to go in after bouncing off the rim a couple of times.
The Swede, who played last season for the Jazz, was the unlikely hero of Friday night's game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.
The Warriors (2-0) got off to a terrible start defensively, unable to stop the Jazz's outside shooting and going into halftime down 81-69.
But Durant and superstar point guard Stephen Curry led a second-half comeback by the two-time defending-champion Warriors.
Durant finished with 38 points, while Curry was 5-of-9 from 3-point range and ended the contest with 31 points.
Joe Ingles was the surprise leading scorer for the Jazz (1-1), finishing with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field.