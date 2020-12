A health worker, (L), sprays disinfectant on the hands of a woman lining up to undergo nasal swabs for COVID-19 at a specimen collection station in Hong Kong, China, 01 December 202 (issued 03 December 2020). EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

People line up at a specimen collection station to undergo a Covid-19 test in Hong Kong, China, 01 December 202 (issued 03 December 2020). EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Afternoons of tango, rumba or swing by the Hong Kong upper class in 14 dance halls, where the elderly assiduously practice these modalities with young people, have caused a serious fourth coronavirus infection wave in Hong Kong.

News of this resurgence has shaken Hong Kong’s high society, whose wealthy and powerful members have continued to meet in recent months despite the strict restrictions in place.EFE-EPA

