Archeologists in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii on Monday announced they had discovered jewels and good luck charms in the ancient city in southern Italy.

Pompeii, located near Naples, was destroyed when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79AD.

The new findings include several gems, talismans, ornaments made of faience, glazed ceramics, bronze, bone or resin, all of which were used by Roman women two millenniums ago to attract good luck.

The artifacts, found inside a wooden box, giving a glimpse into treasured items of a family who had to leave their belongings behind when fleeing the volcanic eruption.

They have been restored by the laboratory of Pompeii Archaeological Site and will soon be displayed at the Palestra Grande.

The objects were discovered in one of the rooms of the House of the Enchanted Garden located in Regio V, a part that is still under excavation. There have been several new findings recently.

The wooden box also contained mirrors, pendants, a brooch, an anthropomorphic figure, several gems, head of the ancient god Dionysus and a dancing satyr.

Director-general of Pompeii Archaeological Park Massimo Osanna said that the extraordinary value of those objects lies in the fact that they serve to tell about the lives of those inhabitants who tried to run away from the city.

In that house, for example, 10 dead women and children were found and experts are now trying to trace their kinship through genetic studies.

Osanna stressed that these amulets were used to bring good fortune, fertility and protect people from bad luck. EFE-EPA

gsm/sm/jt