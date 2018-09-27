The captain of the United States' Davis Cup team, Jim Courier, looks on during his team's quarter-final tie against Belgium on April 8, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee. EPA-EFE/RICK MUSACCHIO

Jim Courier has stepped down as captain of the United States' Davis Cup team, bringing an end to his eight-year tenure, the US Tennis Association (USTA) said Thursday.

Courier, who as a player won four Grand Slam singles titles and was a member of two Davis Cup-winning teams, said in a statement that he had informed the USTA and the American players and staff of his decision after the US lost earlier this month to host Croatia in the semi-finals of tennis' premier international team competition.

"It's been my honor and privilege to represent the USTA and USA as a player and captain. I look forward to cheering the team on as they pursue the cup in its new format next year and beyond," he added.

Only his predecessor - Patrick McEnroe, who was the US captain for 10 years from 2001 to 2010 - has had a longer tenure in that post.

The US team will not play a Davis Cup tie again until November 2019, when squads from 18 countries will gather in Madrid (a neutral site) for the finals of the totally revamped competition.

The US has directly qualified for the finals as one of the four Davis Cup semi-finalists in 2018.

Courier, 48, was named in October 2010 as the 40th captain in the history of Team USA and compiled a record of 10 wins and eight losses in the Davis Cup's top tier, known as the World Group.

The American squad reached the semi-finals in 2012 and 2018 and remained in the World Cup throughout his captaincy.