A woman walks past a painting by Taiwan illustrator Liao Fu-bin, known as Jimmy, at a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station in Taipei, Taiwan, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

A handout image from the ABC Museum featuring Taiwanese illustrator Jimmy Liao at his show 'Lo esencial y lo invisible' in Madrid, Spain, 8 Octobre 2019. EFE

A man walks past a painting by Taiwan illustrator Liao Fu-bin, known as Jimmy, at a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station in Taipei, Taiwan, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

The stars of Taiwanese illustrator Jimmy Liao's canvasses are, like him, colorful and cheerful, but "inside they suffer a lot, they are not happy," the artist said Tuesday at the launch of an exhibition in the Spanish capital.

Lo Esencial y Lo Invisible (The Essential and the Invisible) at Madrid's ABC museum plunges viewers into the vivid and playful world of Liao.