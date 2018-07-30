Ryan Harrison of the US reacts against John Isner of the US during the men's singles final round match of the BB&T Atlanta Open men's tennis tournament at Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

John Isner of the US in action against Ryan Harrison of the US during the men's singles final round match of the BB&T Atlanta Open men's tennis tournament at Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

John Isner (L) of the US holds the winner's trophy and Ryan Harrison (R) of the US holds the runner's up trophy after Isner defeated Harrison in the men's singles final round match of the BB&T Atlanta Open men's tennis tournament at Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US tennis player John Isner beat fellow American Ryan Harrison 5-7,6-3, 6-4 in a two hour final on Sunday to win the Atlanta Open.

In the first set, the 6 ft 8 inches (2.08 meters) tall Isner, ranked 9th in the ATP World ranking, served eight aces as compared to Harrison's four, and won more points in both his first serve (24 percent) and second serve (50 percent) than Isner, who managed 13 and 20 percent respectively.

Isner, who won the tournament for the fifth time in six years, took the lead in the following two sets, kept up his service game without allowing Harrison to break him and improved his accuracy to win the tournament.