US tennis player John Isner beat fellow American Ryan Harrison 5-7,6-3, 6-4 in a two hour final on Sunday to win the Atlanta Open.
In the first set, the 6 ft 8 inches (2.08 meters) tall Isner, ranked 9th in the ATP World ranking, served eight aces as compared to Harrison's four, and won more points in both his first serve (24 percent) and second serve (50 percent) than Isner, who managed 13 and 20 percent respectively.
Isner, who won the tournament for the fifth time in six years, took the lead in the following two sets, kept up his service game without allowing Harrison to break him and improved his accuracy to win the tournament.