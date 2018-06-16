Jason Day of Australia hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the 118th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, USA, 15 June 2018. The tournament will be played 14 June thorough 17 June. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

American world No. 1 Dustin Johnson leads the US Open at 4-under par through two rounds and has a four-shot lead over countrymen Scott Piercy and Charley Hoffman heading into the weekend.

Johnson, who shot a 3-under 67 on Friday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, is the only player in the 156-man field to have broken par at the halfway point of the tournament, which like most US Open courses features lightning-fast greens and high and thick rough.

The 2016 US Open winner only carded one bogey on Friday - on the par-4 first hole - and recorded birdies on the par-4 fourth, the par-3 seventh, the par-3 11th and the par-5 16th.

The American will try to win his second major championship this weekend.

Among other big names, English world No. 3 Justin Rose is at 1-over, American world No. 2 Justin Thomas is at 4-over and Japanese world No. 10 Hideki Matsuyama is at 5-over.

American great Tiger Woods, a 14-time major championship, shot 10-over through two rounds and missed the cut.

Three other major champions - American world No. 4 Jordan Spieth (9-over); Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, the world No. 6 (10-over); and Australian world No. 9 Jason Day (12-over) - also finished over the cut line, which was set at 8-over par.