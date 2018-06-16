American world No. 1 Dustin Johnson leads the US Open at 4-under par through two rounds and has a four-shot lead over countrymen Scott Piercy and Charley Hoffman heading into the weekend.
Johnson, who shot a 3-under 67 on Friday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, is the only player in the 156-man field to have broken par at the halfway point of the tournament, which like most US Open courses features lightning-fast greens and high and thick rough.
The 2016 US Open winner only carded one bogey on Friday - on the par-4 first hole - and recorded birdies on the par-4 fourth, the par-3 seventh, the par-3 11th and the par-5 16th.
The American will try to win his second major championship this weekend.
Among other big names, English world No. 3 Justin Rose is at 1-over, American world No. 2 Justin Thomas is at 4-over and Japanese world No. 10 Hideki Matsuyama is at 5-over.
American great Tiger Woods, a 14-time major championship, shot 10-over through two rounds and missed the cut.
Three other major champions - American world No. 4 Jordan Spieth (9-over); Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, the world No. 6 (10-over); and Australian world No. 9 Jason Day (12-over) - also finished over the cut line, which was set at 8-over par.